COVID-19: 14 new cases and 73 people in quarantine

According to the newest statistics from the Ministry of Health, an additional 14 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, which brings the number of active cases up to 49 (33 of which are foreign sailors – most of them have already left the country).

A total of 241 people have now tested positive for COVID-19 in the Faroe Islands, and 192 of them have already recovered.

41.459 tests have now been conducted in the Faroe Islands, and 73 people are currently in quarantine. One COVID-19 patient is still hospitalized.

The chief medical officer advises everyone to take the situation very seriously and to go back to practicing social distancing and good personal hygiene.

