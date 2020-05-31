Country Festival in Sørvágur cancelled

This year’s country and blues festival in Sørvágur is cancelled.

After Thursday’s announcement that no festivals ought to be held in July and August, organizers of the country and blues festival in Sørvágur decided to cancel the event.

The Festival was meant to take place in two weeks before it was postponed to early July, after the government told organizers not to host festivals in May and June. But now the festival is completely off the table, at least for 2020.

Allan Simonsen, organizer of the festival, tells Hvat.fo that tickets bought for this year’s festival will be accepted next year.

