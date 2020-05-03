Could soon be rid of COVID-19: The Faroe Islands only has two active cases left

In a matter of days the Faroe Islands could be rid og COVID-19 entirely. It’s been over a week since the last case was discovered, and the country’s down to two active cases after 185 have recovered.

A total of 8.066 tests have now been conducted, of which 44 were conducted yesterday. The results were all negative.

No one is currently hospitalized with the disease, and 14 people are currently in quarantine.

