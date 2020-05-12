Corona crisis forces Atlantic Airways to lay off 90 employees

Due to the corona crisis, Faroese airline, Atlantic Airways is laying off about 90 employees, effective 31 May. This was announced in a press release on Tuesday afternoon.

– We’d hoped that the government’s assistance would be enough, when we entered 180 of our employees into the Faroese Employment Service’s (ALS) special program, but unfortunately it wasn’t. Therefore we have to take the next step, which will be laying off several of our good, hard-working employees, says Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO.

Along with most other airlines around the world, Atlantic Airways has been affected by the corona crisis. These last couple of months, the Faroese airline has only had three flights a week, all of them between Vágar and Copenhagen.

