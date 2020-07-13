Climbed too high and couldn’t get back down – Ten year old boy called police for assistance

On Saturday afternoon, the police got a call from a playground in Tórshavn.

A ten year old boy was requesting assistance for his friend, who’d climbed onto a tower, from which he was unable to get back down.

The police alerted the fire department who went out to help the boy. Everything went well, and the boy came back down, unharmed.

The tower in question was pretty tall, and the boy did the right thing by calling for help, the police tell Portal.fo.

