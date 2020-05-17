Chief medical officer: The number of people tested is unclear

Since the first person in the Faroe Islands was tested for the coronavirus on 28 February, close to 9.000 tests have been conducted. If one assumes each person has only been tested once, that would mean 17 percent of the Faroese population has been tested.

But that is not the case, says Lars Fodgaard Møller, chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands. Some have been tested more than once, especially healthcare workers who are tested on a regular basis as a safety precaution.

Although you cannot equate the number of tests with the number of people tested, Lars Fodgaard Møller does not think there is a significant difference between the number of tests and the number of people tested.

– It could be interesting to find out just how many have been tested, and we do intend to analyze those numbers later, so we can distinguish between the number of tests and number of people tested, he says.

