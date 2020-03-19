Chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands: Our strategy has been a success

– It seems our strategy of testing as many as possible and tracking down the people, who’ve been in contact with infected people and putting them in quarantine has worked, Lars Fodgaard Møller, chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands, said at a press conference today.

An example of this is the two people, who’ve now recovered and been released from quarantine without passing on the virus to anyone else. As a result of their diagnosis, a total of 28 people were put in quarantine, and they have all been released.

According to Lars Fodgaard Møller, there is doubt about how contagious the virus is.

– In some cases it doesn’t seem to be as contagious, but in other cases it gets passed on to people, who walk past an infected person. It is unclear whether people in the Faroe Islands are more immune than others, as there are some areas where the virus spreads quicker than elsewhere, he says.

It is too early to tell whether or not the Faroese health authorities have succeeded in flattening the curve, said Bjarni á Steig, chief physician.

According to Lars Fodgaard Møller, there are no signs of the virus hitting the Faroe Islands as hard as in Denmark, where several people are now hospitalized. On the other hand, it looks like it will take a while longer for the danger to pass here.