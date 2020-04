On Monday, it was announced that Lars Fodgaard Møller, chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands, has gone on sick leave.

The Danish Patient Safety Authority says in a press release that they will ensure that other medical experts will be taking on the chief medical officer’s responsibilities, until Lars Fodgaard Møller returns.

The press release also emphasises that Lars Fodgaard Møller’s situation has nothing to do with COVID-19.