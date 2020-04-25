Chief medical officer Lars Fodgaard Møller returns to work this weekend

Lars Fodgaard Møller, who’s been the chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands since November 2017, has been on sick leave since 6 April, and Anette Lykke Petri has acted as chief medical officer in his absence. But on Saturday, 25 April, he is returning to work.

Anette Lykke Petri told Kringvarp Føroya on Thursday that he has recovered and will be back to work on Saturday, which also happens to be the Faroese Flag Day.

Lars Fodgaard Møller’s sick leave had nothing to do with COVID-19, according to the official announcement.

