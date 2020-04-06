Chief medical officer: Herd immunity would cost too many lives

Since the novel coronavirus started appearing in all parts of the world, there have been debates about whether or not one ought to simply let the virus loose among the people to gain herd immunity instead of locking down society to contain the virus while waiting for a cure or a vaccine.

The Faroe Islands have chosen the latter.

– There has been no agreement about trying to achieve herd immunity. One of the reasons being that it would cost too many lives, Lars Fodgaard Møller, chief medical officer told the website Hvat.fo.

– Most countries like the Faroe Islands have done their best to contain the virus in an effort to buy us time to develop an effective form of treatment and eventually a vaccine to solve the problem, he says.