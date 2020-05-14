Since the beginning, the team at Local.fo has always strived to make Local.fo more interesting for its readers.

The newest addition to the Local.fo website is a chat function, which makes it possible to chat in real time with other readers of Local.fo. You can chat publicly or chat privately with another reader (just click on their username).

Go to local.fo/chat, choose and username and you’re good to go!

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 28 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION