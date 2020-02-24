CEV President Aleksandar Boričić visits the Faroe Islands

The Faroese Volleyball Association is hosting the President of the European Volleyball Confederation (CEV) on his first ever visit to the Faroe Islands.

Aleksandar Boričić arrived on Friday and met with the Faroese Prime Minister, Bárður á Steig Nielsen. The two of them discussed the importance of sports for a society and especially the youths. Among other things, they discussed the success of the Faroese project known as Flogbørn, which is a programme designed for young kids who are just starting out with volleyball.

Aleksandar Boričić thanked the Faroese Prime Minister for the extensive support provided to sports by the Faroese Government and praised the huge progress made in the field of volleyball in the Faroe Islands.

On Saturday, the CEV President witnessed the finals of the national volleyball tournament in Tórshavn, and he was fascinated by the young people on the field and how they played, he told Annika Olsen, Mayor of Tórshavn, whom he met with on Sunday. In turn, The Mayor told him about some of the plans the municipality has regarding sports in the area, like the construction of a new sports centre in Hoyvík.

The Tórshavn Mayor also used this opportunity to thank the Faroese Volleyball Association for their incredible work, and the fact that they succeeded in getting the CEV President to come for a visit is proof of that, she said.