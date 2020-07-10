Carla Sands, US ambassador to Denmark visited the Faroe Islands

Earlier this week, Carla Sands, US ambassador to Denmark paid a visit to the Faroe Islands. During her visit, she met with several government officials, including Jenis av Rana, Minister of Culture, Education and Foreign Affairs.

Carla Sands also visited the Faroe Islands public health administration on Tuesday, where Dr. Pál Weihe, head of the administration and scientist Maria Skaalum Petersen showed her around and talked about their cooperation with several American universities, like Harvard School of Public Health.

– We took this opportunity to thank the ambassador for the generous contributions, which our department has been receiving from public foundations. Especially from National Institute of Health, but also from the Environment Protection Agency and National Science Foundation, which together have contributed a total of fifty million DKK, Dr. Pál Weihe said.

This spring, National Institute of Health has again granted the department about 5 million DKK to research the immune system of newborns in the Faroe Islands. The project is expected to take four years.

