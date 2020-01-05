Came all the way from Mexico to witness New Year’s Eve celebration in Vágur

Every year the village of Vágur in Suðuroy receives a number of foreign visitors who come to witness the village’s New Year’s celebration, and this year was no exception.

For this past New Year’s celebration Vágur received guests from the USA, Belgium, Italy, Switzerland, Hong Kong, England, Iceland, Norway, Sweden, Denmark – and Marko and his wife from Mexico.

Marko had heard about the celebration in Vágur, and after seeing videos from the celebration on YouTube, he just had to come to Vágur to experience the torch parade, the bonfire, the viking ship and the fireworks.

Marko was one of 160 people to participate in this New Year’s torch parade.

– Someone asked, if I wanted them to carry the torch for me, but I didn’t come all this way from Mexico just to let someone else carry it for me, Marko told Suðurrás, adding that the celebration in Vágur was the most amazing thing he had ever experienced.

