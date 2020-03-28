Burger King in Tórshavn: Business is booming

These days, the line outside the Burger King Drive In in Tórshavn is a lot longer than usual, as can be seen from the picture, which was taken on Friday afternoon. According to staff at Burger King, this has been going on all week.

– The line has been extremely long every day this week, and we definitely haven’t sold less food than usual. We’ve actually made about 5-6000 DKK more than when our dining area was open.

These days, the SMS shopping mall, where the Faroe Islands’s only Burger King restaurant is located, is closed due to COVID-19 with the exception of the Burger King Drive In, the grocery store Miklagarður and the pharmacy.