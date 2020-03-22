Break Up Song: Heiðrik á Heygum releases new music video

This week, musician and filmmaker Heiðrik á Heygum released a new music video to his song “Break Up Song”.

The song is from his new album “Illusions”, which was released in late February. Heiðrik himself directed and produced the video.

The release of Heiðrik’s new album was supposed to have been accompanied by several concerts this spring. Those have been rescheduled for later in the year.

These days, when practically everyone and their mother is in home quarantine, Heiðrik hosts daily “Corona concerts” every day at 5 pm (Faroese time) along with fellow Faroese musician Lea Kampmann. The performances can be streamed on both Facebook and Instagam.