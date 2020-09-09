Blink and you’ll miss it: Catch a glimpse of Kalsoy in the new James Bond trailer

This November, the 25th instalment in the James Bond film franchise, “No Time to Die” will be released worldwide.

According to IMDb, the new Bond film will feature scenes from Italy, Norway, Jamaica, the UK and the Faroe Islands – Kalsoy to be exact.

“No Time to Die” will be the fifth Bond film to feature Daniel Craig in the lead role and the first to include scenes shot in the Faroe Islands. Craig first starred as the MI6 agent in the 2006 film “Casino Royale”.

Fun fact: The first Bond film “Dr. No” was released in 1962, and Daniel Craig, who was born in 1968, is the first actor to portray James Bond, who was born after the start of the Bond film series and the death of Ian Fleming, the author behind the Bond novels.

The description for “No Time to Die” reads as follows: “James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”

Shot in the autumn of 2019

According to the website of Guide to Faroe Islands, the 25th James Bond instalment features scenes from Kalsoy shot from a helicopter in the autumn of 2019.

The helicopter arrived on Kalsoy on 24 September, and gear and equipment used for the filming left the island again on 2 October and left the country aboard the Norrøna, which is the only passenger ferry sailing to the Faroe Islands.

Release delayed due to corona virus fears

The world premiere of the 25th James Bond instalment was originally scheduled for 31 March at the Royal Albert Hall in London, but due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the release was postponed.

On 4 March the producers said that the release had been postponed after “careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace”.

“No Time to Die” is currently scheduled for release on 12 November in the United Kingdom and the Faroe Islands. The movie will premiere in the United States on 25 November.

Although it is unclear just how big a part the Faroese landscape will play in “No Time to Die”, one can catch a very short glimpse of Kalsoy in the newest trailer for the movie, which was released on 3 September. Kalsoy can be seen 1 minute and 23 seconds in.

