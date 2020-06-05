Black Lives Matter: Protest against racism to take place in Tórshavn this Sunday

The arrest and murder of George Floyd by a police officer on 25 May has sparked outrage not just in the USA but around the world. On Sunday, the Faroe Islands will be having their own “Black Lives Matter” protest.

– Although people of color aren’t murdered by police officers in the Faroe Islands, racism is still alive in the Faroe Islands, and that is something, which we MUST change, Marianna Winther Nagata, organizer of the protest says in a press release.

– On Sunday we’ll take to the streets of Tórshavn to protest racism, and the fact that people today still face discrimination because of their skin color or origins. At the same time we’d like to show our support for those fighting racism – both in the Faroe Islands and elsewhere.

– We encourage all, old and young, inside and outside the Faroese parliament, to participate.

The protest starts at Tórshavn City Centre at 2 PM on Sunday. People are encouraged to bring homemade banners and signs. Jasmin will be performing and MP Ingilín D. Strøm will be giving a speech. Afterwards, others will be given the chance to speak.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION