Bars and night clubs no longer required to close at 11 PM

On 1 September the law granting the government the authority to establish new closing times for restaurants, bars and night clubs expired. The order, signed by Helgi Abrahamsen, Minister of Environment, Industry and Trade, requiring all such establishments to close at 11 PM at the latest, also expired.

The order came into effect on 7 August, and although there are plans to extend the Minister’s authority to close bars, restaurants and night clubs early, Helgi Abrahamsen currently has no intention to issue a new order.

The order was first issued to stop the spread of COVID-19, when the second wave hit, but currently the situation seems to be under control, he says.

The Faroe Islands currently have 37 active cases, among them are 29 Russian sailors from the Yantarnyy and two members of the delegation from Slovakian football team ŠK Slovan Bratislava, which arrived for their Champions League match against KÍ in late August.

Minister Abrahamsen says that he will order establishments to close early again if the need arises. He tells Kringvarp Føroya that it is good to have the authority to do this, but he hopes that it will prove unnecessary.

This means that bars and night clubs can stay open until 4 AM again, but the association of restaurants, bars and night clubs in the capital area have agreed to close at 2 AM on weekends, like they did in the spring during the first wave.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–