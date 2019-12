Bárður Johannesen’s new single ‘Sophie’ shows him grow as a singer-songwriter, expanding his sound into a fresh, pop realm.

This will be his first single since ‘Stars and Oceans’ from 2015, and ‘Sophie’ is the first lead single ahead of a full album that is scheduled to come out late in 2020. Bárður Johannesen is an artist from Tórshavn, Faroe Islands.

“This mystical and enchanted place is inspirational and perfect to write music,” says Bárður.

Listen to the song here.

