BankNordik: Almost half the managers are women

In 2018 31 percent of BankNordik’s managers were women, and in 2019, the number was 42 percent.

This means that the Faroese bank has successfully managed to give both sexes a more equal representation among the managers, something which other banks on the Danish market struggle with, according to finanswatch.dk.

BankNordik says that the bank supports the UN’s 17 sustainable development goals, including goal number 5: Gender equality.

– We’re confident that gender equality is a condition of our consortium’s continued development and our ability to reach sustainable and good results as a business. For this reason, it has been our goal that both sexes must be represented by at least 40 percent of our managers, the bank writes on social media.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION