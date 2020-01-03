Bakkafrost’s Share Savings Plan allocates shares

Bakkafrost has a share savings plan for employees of the Group. The purpose of the plan is to strengthen the company culture and encourage loyalty through employees becoming shareholders of Bakkafrost. After a lock-in period of two calendar years, one free share will be awarded by Bakkafrost for each share purchased according to the share savings plan.

The lock-in period for the share savings plan in 2017 ended on 31 December 2019 and Bakkafrost has on 2 January 2020 allocated Bakkafrost shares to the Group’s employees in accordance with their savings in the share savings plan in 2017.

As participants of the share savings plan in 2017, the primary insiders below have been allocated Bakkafrost shares:

Regin Jacobsen, CEO, 354 shares allocated. After the transaction he holds 4,616,317 shares.

Odd Eliasen, Managing Director, 276 shares allocated. After the transaction he holds 184,146 shares.

Annika Frederiksberg, Board Member, 123 shares allocated. After the transaction she holds directly and indirectly 15,933 shares.

In addition to the shares allocated to the primary insiders, Bakkafrost allocated 8,159 shares to other employees as part of the share savings plan in 2017. In total Bakkafrost allocated 8,912 shares.

By the share allocation on 2 January 2020 the share savings plan in 2017 is concluded.

Liked the article? Support Local.fo on Patreon!