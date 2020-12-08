Bakkafrost signs contract with Norway’s Nofitech to expand Glyvradal smolt hatchery

As part of the its long-term investment plan, Faroese fish farming giant Bakkafrost has signed an agreement with Norwegian recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) technology company Nofitech to expand the Glyvradal smolt hatchery by 13,000 cubic meters.

Once the expansion project has been completed, the annual production of the Glyvradal hatchery is expected to increase to 4 million smolt, according to Bakkafrost.

The expansion of the Glyvradal hatchery capacity is part of Bakkafrost’ s strategy to farm the salmon for a longer period on land, the company said, adding that the goal is to reach an average smolt size of 500 grams and to reduce the farming period at sea down to 12 months by 2022.

“With the expansion of the Glyvradal smolt hatchery, we are one step closer to achieving our overall goal to farm our salmon for a longer period on land,” Bakkafrost CEO Regin Jacobsen commented. “This is part of our strategy to farm superior salmon in a sustainable way with minimal biological risk.”

Robert Hundstad, CEO of Nofitech, expressed his delight with the partnership with Bakkafrost.

“We are very excited and humbled that Bakkafrost has given us the opportunity to be in the lead of this visionary project and to be part of the exciting development in the industry of salmon farming,” he said.

Bakkafrost is currently also expanding its smolt hatcheries at Viðareiði and Norðtoftir. With the expansion of the three smolt hatcheries, the salmon farmer increases its total smolt capacity by 30,000 m3.