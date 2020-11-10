Bakkafrost declares all of its Faroe Islands salmon ASC certified

Following a 7 year assessment period, all Bakkafrost farms in the Faroe Islands are certified to the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) standard for responsible aquaculture, the salmon farming major announced.

CEO Regin Jacobsen noted that the company set the goal in 2013 to be 100 percent ASC certified in 2020.

The first Bakkafrost site to achieve ASC certification was A25 Gøtuvík, certified in 2015. Fast forward to November 9th and the A11 Hvannasund Suður site was the last of Bakkafrost’s farms to be certified.

“This has required huge commitment from our employees, who have worked hard on changing the way we operate, and to establish the necessary competences in the company,” Mr. Jacobsen stated.

“We wish to supply the market with the best salmon in the world, raised in a responsible way with the greatest respect for our environment,” he said, adding: “I am therefore extremely pleased to be able to announce that we have now got the final piece of the puzzle in place regarding 100 percent ASC certification.”

To achieve ASC certification, farms must operate at the highest industry standards to ensure the preservation of the natural environment, biodiversity and water resources and provide good working conditions for their employees. In recent years, the demand for sustainably farmed salmon has also increased significantly.