Bakkafrost CEO among wealthiest people in the Danish Kingdom

Regin Jacobsen, CEO of Bakkafrost, and his mother Oddvør Jacobsen owners of Bakkafrost, the Faroese salmon farming company, have made the newspaper Berlingske’s list of the 100 richest people in the Danish Kingdom.

The Jacobsen family is listed as number 33, and this is the first time they make this list. Regin Jacobsen and Oddvør Jacobsen own a combined 16 percent of Bakkafrost, which is worth 3,9 bill. DKK.

The Jacobsens are the only Faroe Islanders included on the list.

At the top of the list is the Kirk Kristiansen family – the LEGO family. Their net worth is 261,4 bill. DKK.