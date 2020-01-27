Bakkafrost banned from the Russian market

As of the 10th of February, Bakkafrost will no longer be able to sell their products on the Russian market, the Russian Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance, Rosselkhoznadzor, has decided.

This ban will cost Bakkafrost about 240 – 300 million DKK although counting the entire Bakkafrost consortium, including the newly acquired Scottish Salmon Company, that is only about 2-3 percent of Bakkafrost’s total exports, CEO Regin Jacobsen tells Kringvarp Føroya.

This is not the first time Faroese products have been banned in Russia. This has also happened to Varðin Pelagic in Tvøroyri and the fishing vessel Næraberg, whose products have since then returned to the Russian market.

Representatives from Rosselkhoznadzor are visiting the Faroe Islands later this year, but at the moment no date has been set.