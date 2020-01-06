Bad weather continues to affect public transport

The foul, stormy weather, which has been raging in the Faroe Islands for the past week, continues.

The storm has affected the public transport and caused many delays and cancellations, and it looks like the weather will be affecting the buss- and ferry routes for the next couple of days as well.

On Saturday the public transport company, Strandfaraskip Landsins, warned that the weather might cause additional cancellations and delays this week. This prediction turned out to be true enough, as all the company’s busses have stopped driving for today.

The ferries sailing between Sandoy and Skúvoy, and between Hvannasund, Svínoy and Fugloy have also stopped sailing for the day.

