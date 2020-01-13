Aurore and Christophe are looking for Faroese couples

A French couple, Aurore and Christophe, both professional photographers, are looking for Faroese couples for photoshoots during their stay in the Faroe Islands from January 16 to January 31, 2020. The service is free of charge and will take place in Faroese nature.

“We would like to get in touch with local who would be happy to share a good time with us and happy to have beautiful professional photos of couples in return and for free. You don’t need to be used to photographs, just stay natural. Our work as wedding photographers makes us used to be comfortable for couples in front of a lens. Simplicity, Relaxation and good humor will be there,” Aurore and Cristophe told Local.fo.

If this idea interests you or if you know friends or family who would like to share a moment of their life with them in a simple way, do not hesitate to send them an email: [email protected]

Their work as French photographers can be seen here:

Websites: https://www.boreale-photographie.com and https://www.christophe-tattu.com

Instagram: Boreale-Photographie and Christophe Tattu Photographe.