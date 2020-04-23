Atlantic Airways Tórshavn Marathon cancelled due to COVID-19

Atlantic Airways Tórshavn Marathon, which was scheduled for 7 June, has been cancelled.

– With the current situation in the Faroe Islands and the rest of the world, it is impossible to have the event as planned, of course organizers are sorry to cancel.

Atlantic Airways Tórshavn Marathon is the biggest running event in the country and currently the only marathon in the Faroe Islands.

The last couple of years the event has grown in size, and among this year’s participants were runners from 32 different countries. Those who’ve already signed up have the opportunity to participate in the 2021 marathon instead or to get a full refund.

It is the sports association Bragdið and Tórshavn Municipality who organize the event together. The biggest sponsor is the Faroese airline Atlantic Airways.

