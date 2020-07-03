Atlantic Airways to reinstate flights to Grand Canaria and Edinburgh

Atlantic Airways is currently flying to Denmark and Iceland only, but the airline will now be reinstating their flights to Edinburgh and Grand Canaria.

Meanwhile, other routes, like the one between Vágar and Paris, will not be reinstated any time soon, Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO of Atlantic Airways, tells Kringvarp Føroya.

In early June, Jóhanna á Bergi said that the airline would not be reinstating flights to destinations like Paris, Edinburgh, Barcelona and Mallorca before late August at the earliest.

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 31 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION