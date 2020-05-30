Atlantic Airways to increase number of departures from Vágar Airport starting 15 June

At Friday’s press conference, the Prime Minister of the Faroe Islands, Bárður á Steig Nielsen announced that they would reopen their borders for travellers from Iceland and allow more travellers from the other countries in the Danish Realm starting 15 June. In addition to that, travellers will, from that point on, no longer be required to self-quarantine for 14 days.

It is because of these news that Atlantic Airways will be increasing the number of flights to and from Vágar Airport starting mid-June.

Jóhanna á Bergi, the airline’s CEO, tells Kringvarp Føroya that they will be flying between Vágar and Copenhagen every day of the week instead of only four times a week. The airline will also be reinstating their flights between Vágar and Iceland and Vágar and Billund. Service aboard the planes will, however, still be limited.

