Atlantic Airways to drastically decrease number of flights next week

For the next couple of days, the Faroese airline, Atlantic Airways will focus on flying Faroese citizens, who haven’t yet made it home, back to the Faroe Islands before the airline almost stops flying all together for a month due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO of Atlantic Airways told Kringvarp Føroya that they will be flying to all their usual destinations up to and including Monday, and after that they will only be flying to Copenhagen or the next four weeks – and even those trips will be limited.

The only other airline with regular flights to the Faroe Islands – the Scandinavian airline SAS has so far not made any changes regarding their flights between Denmark and the Faroe Islands.