This summer, Faroese airline Atlantic Airways is relaunching its direct route to London.

In the past, Atlantic Airways has flown between Vágar and London Stanstead Airport, but the past couple of years the only flights between the Faroe Islands and the UK have been between Vágar and Edinburgh.

On Friday, the airline announced that they will be launching flights to Gatwick Airport once a week between late June and mid-August, according to Kringvarp Føroya.