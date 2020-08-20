Atlantic Airways: No more flights to Iceland for the time being

Since 19 August, all foreign travellers arriving in Iceland have been required to stay quarantined for the first five days of their stay. Because of this decision, the basis for tourism and flights between Iceland and the Faroe Islands is gone, hence Atlantic Airways will temporarily stop flying between the two countries, the airline announced in a press release on Tuesday.

However, to give all travellers in Iceland and the Faroe Islands a chance to come home, the airline will be flying to Iceland on Friday, 21 August, but the rest of the flights between the two countries are cancelled for the remainder of the month.

It is possible that there will be more cancellations, and if that happens, it will be announced on the airline’s website, atlantic.fo and people who’ve purchased a ticket to Iceland will be notified.

