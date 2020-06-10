Atlantic Airways: No flights to Spain, France and the UK before August

Atlantic Airways will not be flying to destinations outside of Denmark and Iceland before late August at the earliest.

Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO of the Faroese airline tells Kringvarp Føroya that due to the current situation, they are unable to fly to destinations like Paris, London, Edinburgh, Barcelona and Mallorca.

Starting 15 June, when the borders will open for more travellers, the airline will be flying between Vágar and Copenhagen every day of the week, and flights to Billund and Iceland will also be reinstated. On 25 June, Atlantic Airways will also be flying to Aalborg.

