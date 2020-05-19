Atlantic Airways lays off 19 pilots and 45 flight attendants

A week ago, Faroese airline Atlantic Airways announced that they’d be laying off about 90 employees due to the corona crisis.

– We’d hoped that the government’s assistance would be enough, when we entered 180 of our employees into the Faroese Employment Service’s (ALS) special program, but unfortunately it wasn’t. Therefore we have to take the next step, which will be laying off several of our good, hard-working employees, Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO of Atlantic Airways said in a press release.

Today, the airline announced that 45 flight attendants and 19 og the airline’s 30 pilots had been laid off, Kringvarp Føroya reports.

