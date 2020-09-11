Atlantic Airways flight attendant tests positive for COVID-19: Six flight attendants quarantined

On Tuesday night, six flight attendants working for Atlantic Airways were put in quarantine after one of them tested positive for COVID-19.

The infected flight attendant contracted the disease in Denmark, and they were in contact with five other flight attendants, who have been placed in quarantine also.

But travellers have nothing to fear, says Jóhanna á Bergi, the airline’s CEO.

– The flight attendants haven’t been at work since the case was confirmed. We take all necessary precautions, and the chief medical officer has been involved, she tells Kringvarp Føroya.

The flight schedule will not be affected.

—–

CORONA AID FOR LOCAL.FO! ($10/month)

Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.

Local.fo currently has only 25 supporters who are making small monthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! Due to the Corona virus, Local.fo is asking it’s many readers to consider start paying small amounts for their dose of the latest local news from the Faroe Islands.Local.fo currently has25 supporters who are makingmonthly financial contributions. All funds go towards steering through the Corona times and making Local.fo better! CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION —–