Atlantic Airways: Demand for passage to the Faroe Islands increases

One would think the requirement for a 14 day quarantine upon arrival would discourage most people from coming to the Faroe Islands, but recently the demand for passage to the Faroe Islands has increased.

Atlantic Airways is currently only flying between Vágar and Copenhagen three times a week, but soon another flight will be added.

– We’ve chosen to add a flight on Thursdays to our schedule in addition to our flights on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, because we see an increase in passengers aboard and want to avoid having too many passengers on the same flight, Jóhanna á Bergi, CEO of Atlantic Airways tells Kringvarp Føroya.

Under normal circumstances, Atlantic Airways would have almost 40 flights scheduled each week, and from 1 June, the number will be four.

