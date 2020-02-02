Árni Jakobsen and Jógvan Fríðriksson named “Leaders of the Year 2020”

At this year’s Leaders’ Conference, which was held on Hotel Føroyar on Friday, this year’s Leaders of the Year were revealed.

Being named “Leader of the Year” is an honor awarded to a the head of a company, organization or committee – one in the private sector and one in the public one. Anyone can send in their nominations for the honor, and it is then up to a panel of judges to decide between them.

This year’s private Leader of the Year was Árni Jakobsen, CEO of SMJ Consultant Engineers, a 50 year old company, which offers consultation within a number of areas.

Árni Jakobsen was given the honor for “creating a working environment where workers are content”.

This year’s public Leader of the Year was the Bishop of the Faroe Islands, Jógvan Fríðriksson.

Jógvan Fríðriksson was given the honor for “being homely and a good listener who shows patience in his work and offers guidance to his employees”.