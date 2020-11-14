Another 1:1 draw between Faroe Islands and Latvia in striking repeat of previous match

Tonight’s match in Riga between the Faroese national football team and that of Latvia turned out essentially a repeat of the previous game between the two teams when they clashed in Tórshavn. A mere minute after the Latvian side had taken the lead with a dead ball goal scored by Vladimir Kamiss after 59 minutes of playtime, Gunnar Vatnhamar delivered the equalizer for the Faroese side with a header from, again, a deadball.

The whole scenario became a striking repeat of what took place in the Faroese capital on October 10th, and like that match, tonight’s deadball contest concluded with a 1-1 draw.

Increasingly likely to end up as group winner, the Faroese team remains in the top position, ahead of Malta, Latvia, and Andorra.

The Faroe Islands will play Malta on October 17th.