Another cancellation: No Dance Band Festival in Vágur this year

On Tuesday, organizers of the dance band festival “Dansibandsfestivalurin” in Vágur, announced that this year’s festival has been cancelled.

– We’re thrilled that so many people expressed an interest in this year’s festival, which we’d planned to make the biggest one yet. All the caravan spots had been taken, and the sale of advance tickets had never gone this well before, not to mention the program packed with the best dance band orchestras from Norway and the Faroe Islands, which promised good quality and once in a lifetime experiences. All this has been postponed to 2021, and we’re excited to welcome festival guests in late April/early May 2021, the press release reads.

Those who have already purchased their tickets can exchange them for tickets to next year’s festival or get their money back.

