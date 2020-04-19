After 12 days without new cases – Another person tests positive for COVID-19

The total number of confirmed cases in the Faroe Islands remained 184 for almost two weeks, but this morning, a new case was announced by the Ministry of Health.

This means that the number of confirmed cases is now 185, and that the number of active cases is nine, after a total of 176 people have recovered from the disease.

6.021 tests have been conducted, and 25 people are currently in quarantine. No one is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

