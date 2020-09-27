A historic win for KÍ against Dinamo Tbilisi: Klaksvík team advances to playoff round

On Thursday, KÍ Klaksvík won a historic victory in the third qualifying round of Europa League.

The match, which was against Georgian champions Dinamo Tbilisi, was played at the Tórsvøllur stadium in Tórshavn.

KÍ Klaksvík scored a total of six goals and ended up winning the match 6-1. This is a historic victory, as no Faroese football team has ever managed to score six goals or win with five goals in UEFA club competition.

Furthermore, with Thursday’s victory, KÍ Klaksvík also became the first Faroese team to advance to the playoff round.

Dinamo Tbilisi celebrated a 9-2 victory against EB/Streymur in 2013, and this week the champions from Georgia experienced their biggest loss in 23 years. In a Champions League qualifying match in 1997, Dinamo Tbilisi lost against German team Bayer Leverkusen, who also beat them with six goals against one.

On Thursday, 1 October, KÍ Klaksvík will be playing against Dundalk FC in Ireland.

Goals from last Thursday’ match:

22′ Deni Pavlovic 1-0

58′ Patrik Johannesen 2-0

60′ Páll Andrasson Klettskarð 3-0

70′ Páll Andrasson Klettskarð 4-0

71′ Pernambuco 4-1

73′ Páll Andrasson Klettskarð 5-1

85′ Jonn Johannessen 6-1

