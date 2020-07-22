On Wednesday, US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo visited Denmark. During his visit, he met with the Danish Prime Minister, Mette Frederiksen and the Danish Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jeppe Kofod.

Jenis av Rana and Steen Lynge, Ministers of Foreign Affairs in the Faroe Islands and Greenland respectively, also joined Jeppe Kofod in the meeting with Mike Pompeo.

According to the Faroese Foreign Ministry, Secretary Pompeo and Minister av Rana discussed how to strengthen the ties between the USA and the Faroe Islands, and they’ve agreed to discuss the matter further.

Another thing, which was mentioned in the discussions was the possibility of establishing a Faroese embassy in Washington.

– The meeting today was a big step towards strengthening the cooperation between the USA and the Faroe Islands. We have a lot of common interests, not least the safety of the world we’re living in. Stronger ties with the USA will increase the opportunities for business, trade, education, research, energy, art, culture and many other things, Jenis av Rana says.

The Arctic was also among the topics being discussed, and Jenis av Rana emphasized the importance of cooperation when it comes to creating new opportunities and protecting the Arctic environment.

