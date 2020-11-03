850 students finally move into Skúlin á Fløtum

On Monday morning, Tórshavn’s newest elementary school, Skúlin á Fløtum, finally opened up its doors to close to a thousand students and teachers.

It has been five years since the merging of the two elementary schools Venjingarskúlin and Tórshavnar Kommunuskúli and four years since Tórshavn municipality started construction on the new school building.

The 850 students and 100 teachers had previously been spread around various locations in Tórshavn. But at 10 AM on Monday morning they all marched from the old Venjingarskúlin to the new and magnificent sSkúlin á Fløtum.

The building was designed by Árni Winther Arkitektar, ZETA Architects, Brim Arkitektar, SMJ and LBF.

Pictures of the new school can be seen here.