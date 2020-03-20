80 people tested positive for COVID-19: Third person in the Faroe Islands recovers

80 people in the Faroe Islands have now tested positive for the coronavirus, the chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands announced this morning – 8 more than yesterday.

A total of 1.641 tests have been conducted, and 675 people are currently in quarantine. So far, no one has been hospitalised.

The Ministry of Health also announced that a third person has recovered from corona and has been released from quarantine. 51 people who’d been in contact with the person have now been released from quarantine – none of them showed any symptoms.