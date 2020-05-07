75th anniversary celebration marking the end of World War II postponed

The celebration marking the 75th anniversary of the end of the second world war, which was supposed to take place on Friday, 8 May, has been postponed.

On 8 May 1945, peace was announced in Europe after six years of war, and to commemorate this day, the Government of the Faroe Islands and Tórshavn Municipality were to organize a big celebration in the Faroese capital. However, like many other events, the celebration has been postponed due to the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The plan was for the British ambassador in Copenhagen to attend the celebration along with a British government minister, and for them to visit other places on the islands, which had been important during the war. Several smaller celebrations were also planned in the following days.

It is not deemed safe to host the celebration at the moment, but if possible, a celebration will take place later this year, the Prime Minister’s office announced earlier this week.

The British occupation of the Faroe Islands was called Operation Valentine. It lasted from 12 April 1940 to 16 May 1945. At one point 8.000 British soldiers occupied the Faroe Islands.

