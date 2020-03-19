72 confirmed cases: 2nd person recovered from COVID-19

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Faroe Islands is now 72, the chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands, Lars Fodgaard Møller announced this morning. Over the last couple of weeks, a total of 1.221 tests have been conducted.

Out of the 72 people, only one of them is over 70 years old, so for now, those infected are still mostly young people.

This morning, it was also confirmed that the 2nd person in the Faroe Islands to contract the virus – a young woman who arrived from northern Italy in early March – had recovered.

The woman in question had been quarantined at Hotel Vágar, and her overall health has been good the entire time. The ten people, whom she’d been in contact with, never showed any symptoms, hence they have also been released from quarantine.