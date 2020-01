A total of 678 children were born in the Faroe Islands last year, the National Hospital in the Faroe Islands reported on Monday.

The first child was born on the 1st of January, and the last on the 31st of December.

675 children were born at the National Hospital and the remaining three were born at the hospital in Suðuroy.

Of the 675 children born at the National Hospital, 345 were male and 330 were female. The average weight of each newborn was 3.7 kg.