The number of COVID-19 cases registered in the Faroe Islands is now 58 – 11 more than yesterday.

According to Lars Fodgaard Møller, chief medical officer of the Faroe Islands, a total of 933 tests have been conducted, and according to the Faroese Ministry of Health, the majority of people infected are young. None of them have been hospitalised yet.

The highest number of cases is in Klaksvík and Tórshavn.

As of this morning, 247 people were in quarantine.